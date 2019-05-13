Nobody injured in auto shop fire near downtown Las Vegas
Nobody was injured when a auto repair shop caught fire near downtown early Monday.
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 3:33 a.m. alarm to Doug’s Automotive, 1601 D Street.
Arriving crews witnessed smoke coming from the one-story shop.
They made forcible entry and searched for any victims while extinguishing the fire within 15 minutes.
The fire was reported out at 3:48 a.m. The cause is under investigation.