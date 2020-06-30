Nobody injured in Circa electrial fire overnight

Nobody was injured in an overnight electrical fire at the Circa resort construction site early Tuesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews respond to an electrical fire at the Circa construction site in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fourth-floor fire was reported just befgore 4 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

F3S TOC: 3:57 AM. 18 Fremont St CIRCA Hi-Rise Hotel electrical fire on 4th flr under construction – OUT, no extension, some units being released, no inj’s reported. Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS E1,201,10,3,4, T1,8, R1,201,301, HR44, EMS1, AR3, B1,5, PIO1. Incident #0227732 W5 pic.twitter.com/jPnpPimW9f — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 30, 2020

No other details were available.

The 777-room hotel is under construction and several floors are expected to be open on Oct. 28, about two months ahead of schedule.

