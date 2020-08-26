Nobody injured in fire at central Las Vegas building

Firefighters were investigating a fire in an industrial building in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski on a fire in the 2400 block of Industrial Road. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews responded to a 4:40 a.m. alarm at 2458 Industrial Road and observed heavy smoke coming from the building. A tweet said crews had not found the fire, but an extra engine and truck had been requested.

F3H TOC: 4:42AM. 2458 Industrial Rd. heavy smoke from large industrial bldg, seat of fire not found yet, crews trying to locate, full response, extra engine & truck requested, no injuries reported. PIO will enroute. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/81OimPWoxc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 26, 2020

No injuries were reported.

The warehouse building has about 10 suites, said fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The unit that caught fire had evidence that homeless people may have been using the building.

He said the building was vacant and no utilities were connected.

The cause was being investigated, Szymanski said. Damage was estimated at $25,000.

