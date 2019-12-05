Nobody injured in fire at two-story vacant house in central valley

Nobody was home when Clark County firefighters battled a fire in a two-story residence at 5150 Amanda Lane in the central valley early Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters battled a vacant two-story house fire in the central valley early Thursday.

Clark County Fire Department crews were dispatched shortly after 6:10 a.m. to 5150 Amanda Lane, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road, according to a news release by Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The fire was reported by multiple callers. First arriving crews reported smoke coming from the second floor of a vacant house. An additional two engines were called in a second alarm.

Crews conducted an offensive interior attack and the fire on the first floor was knocked down at 6:26 a.m.

The stairs to the second floor had been burned away, forcing the use of ladders to reach fire on the second floor. That fire was knocked down at 06:33 a.m.

A search of the home found it to be vacant. There were no injuries reported.

Fire investigators have been requested to determine the cause.

