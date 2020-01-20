Nobody injured in northeast Las Vegas apartment fire

Nobody was injured when a fire damaged a single apartment in northeast Las Vegas early Monday.

North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire at 4980 E. Owens Ave., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m. to an apartment fire at 4980 E. Owens Ave. near North Eastern Avenue.

Nick Bentley, battalion chief for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, said the fire was confined to one apartment.

Bentley said there were no injuries reported as of 5:44 a.m.

Authorities were trying to determine if anyone was living in the apartment where the fire broke out or if it was vacant.

