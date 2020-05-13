Nonprofit makes sures Las Vegas seniors have food during pandemic

Nevada HAND supplies seniors with produce and nonperishable foods; SpeedVegas awards Las Vegas first responder.

Seniors at Nevada HAND's Flamingo Pines senior community display "thank you" signs for the nonprofit's team members. (Nevada HAND)

Nevada HAND team members deliver groceries to low-income seniors. (Nevada HAND)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Nonprofit delivers groceries to seniors

Nevada HAND, a nonprofit housing and community development, has delivered groceries to about 2,000 seniors during the pandemic.

The deliveries were made possible through an anonymous donor and an ongoing partnership with Three Square food bank’s Golden Groceries program.

Following social distancing protocols, Nevada HAND members made door-to-door deliveries to residents at 18 independent senior communities not served by an on-site food pantry.

The low-income seniors received a month’s worth of nonperishable food items, along with fresh produce and bread.

To support the nonprofit, visit nevadahand.org.

SpeedVegas awards racing experience to first responder

For the past three weeks, the #GratitudeLaps campaign by SpeedVegas has highlighted and awarded first responders who are aiding the community.

Last week they awarded three first responders, including Nicole Watson, who was nominated by peers on Facebook.

Watson served 21 years in the Army and several years as a nurse in Las Vegas.

She has worked in six different Las Vegas hospital emergency rooms amid the spread of COVID-19 and has been making masks for her co-workers, friends and family.

At the end of each week, SpeedVegas announces a #GratitudeLaps winner, and each will receive a racing experience at the facility.

