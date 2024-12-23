Fundraiser benefits family of Las Vegas officer killed by wrong-way driver

Dozens gathered outside Nevada Coin Mart to raise funds in support of Metro Officer Colton Pulsipher’s family after he was killed by a wrong-way driver.

A banner honoring Metropolitan Police Department officer Colton Pulsipher is shown during a Behind the Blue fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Pulsipher, 29, was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on his way home from a shift. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of people gathered outside Nevada Coin Mart on Monday to raise funds in support of the family of Metro officer Colton Pulsipher after he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver earlier this month.

Seth Leavitt, a Metro officer and member of the board of directors for Behind the Blue, said his locker was just a couple of lockers away from Pulsipher’s at the Metropolitan Police Department’s northeast area command.

“I knew Colton,” Leavitt said. “This fundraiser is to help his wife and kids move forward.”

Behind the Blue, a nonprofit created to “provide relief” to law enforcement personnel “who are struggling with unforeseen catastrophic incidents,” according to the organization’s website, sold T-shirts, with all sales going to Pulsipher’s family.

“We know that when we go out there every day could be our last shift,” Leavitt said. “Not only that, but we know that it could be our partner’s last shift as well, so you just never know when you’re gonna say goodbye for the last time,” he said, tearing up.

Pulsipher, 29, died Dec. 12 after Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, crashed his Ford F150 truck into Pulsipher’s car while driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15.

Pulsipher was heading home in his Toyota Corolla after work when he was killed. A third motorist suffered substantial injuries and had to be flown from Moapa to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Neil Sackmary, who, along with his wife, owns Nevada Coin Mart, said he has been supporting police for 16 years. “When officer Pulsipher tragically was taken away from us — it’s just too much,” Sackmary said.

Supporting law enforcement is important for Sackmary as a local business owner, he explained. “We have a responsibility to do good things,” he said.

“All the officers have come here all day,” Sackmary said. While he said he didn’t know exactly how much was raised at the event, he saw lots of community members with white bags containing their newly purchased T-shirts.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill paid a visit to the fundraiser Monday morning, Sackmary said. “The overwhelming support by the community has been tremendous,” he added.

Music played as officers and community members gathered outside the coin mart to talk.

The event had been “going as well as you could possibly hope for,” said Deborah Huff, a volunteer with Behind the Blue and a retired police officer. “We’re just looking to try to help ease a little bit of burden in a sea of burden.”

According to Metro, Pulsipher was assigned to the Metro traffic bureau’s tourist safety division. Nonprofit Behind the Blue shared on a memorial page that Pulsipher leaves behind his wife, Ashlee, and their three children: Carlee, 5; Brett, 2; and Jonny, 11 months.

Pulsipher’s family was not present at the fundraiser. As the holidays approach, Huff said, she hoped the family will be able to take some time to relax. “They have so much on their plate,” she said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.