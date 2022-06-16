Nonprofits to host fee-waived adoption events

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions and The Animal Foundation are seeing an influx of pets coming through their doors.

Two nonprofits are hosting adoption events in June as shelter populations increase across the Valley.

The Animal Foundation and Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions are having adoption specials with fees waved for adult animals.

Homeward Bound’s adoption event is June 22-26, with all adoption fees waved for adult cats 12 months and older.

The event, held at Homeward Bound’s adoption center at 2675 E. Flamingo Road, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily for those interested in finding a furry friend.

“As we start to see an increasing cat population in throughout Las Vegas, which is normal this time of year, we want to be proactive and also help our adult cats find the homes they deserve,” Christi Dineff, executive director for Homeward Bound said in a news release. “We have so many wonderful adult cats at our adoption center, and by waiving fees to help them find loving new homes, we’re making space for the cats and kittens that truly need it — those who have nowhere else to go.”

All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adoption fees for kittens start at $150.

Adoption service fees at Homeward Bound are typically over $300 per cat, but donations help cover the cost. Homeward Bound asks those who cannot adopt to donate to help cover adoption fees and daily costs, and to buy supplies for cats in the community through their wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, according to a Homeward Bound news release.

The Animal Foundation’s fee-waved adoption event at 655 N. Mojave Road will be Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. The fee-waiver applies to cats 6 months or older and dogs must be 6 months or older and over 30 pounds.

The nonprofit had 1,268 pets arrive in the first two weeks of June, according to an Animal Foundation news release.

Fee-waived adoptions at The Animal Foundation also include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and vaccination. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.