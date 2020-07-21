North Las Vegas man dies in motorcycle crash near Lake Mead

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

David Pealer, 63, was traveling north on Northshore Road near mile marker 42 around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Nevada Highway Patrol. His 2018 Ducati Monster 1200 R drifted off the road and into the rocky landscape, overturning and ejecting him.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

It marked the 26th fatal crash, and 27th traffic death, investigated by the Highway Patrol this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.