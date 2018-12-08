North Las Vegas man killed in crash was ‘wonderful father’

A man who was killed in a crash after his vehicle spun out on slick roads early Friday was a 25-year-old North Las Vegas father.

Eduardo Valtierrez, right, poses for a photo with his daughter, Kaylene. Valtierrez died in a crash early Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Eduardo Valtierrez died in a crash early Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Eduardo Valtierrez died in a crash early Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Facebook)

Eduardo Valtierrez “was a wonderful father and best friend who deeply loved his daughter, Kaylene,” according to a GoFundMe campaign created by his colleague Aurora Lopez on behalf of Valtierrez’s family. The funds raised will go toward funeral costs and his 5-year-old daughter.

“Anyone who knew Eddie knows that he had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it,” Lopez, who worked with Valtierrez at Allied Collections Services, wrote in the campaign. “(He) always knew how to make anyone smile, laugh, and would make your day.”

Valtierrez died Friday at University Medical Center, where he was taken after a crash on Durango Drive south of Soneto Lane, less than two miles from the offices of Allied Collections Services near Durango and West Desert Inn Road. He was on his way to work, according to another colleague and close friend, Gia Ruggiero.

Metropolitan Police Department traffic investigators determined that just before 5:45 a.m., Valtierrez was driving south on Durango when his Dodge Charger began to rotate into the northbound lanes of Durango, striking a Chevrolet Express 2500 van.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. It was not immediately clear what caused Valtierrez’s vehicle to spin, but the crash occurred on wet roads caused by what the National Weather Service was calling “spotty showers” early Friday.

Ruggiero told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she drove by the crash on her way to work Friday morning and recognized Valtierrez’s car. She said his death will be “really hard on me and everyone” who worked with Valtierrez.

His death was the 127th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

