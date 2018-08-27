North Las Vegas police investigating early Monday injury crash

Police blocked off a northwest Valley intersection early Monday morning while they investigate an injury crash.
The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.
Metro Lt. David Gordon said no fatal or life-threatening injuries were reported.
Metro officers were the first to respond to the call, but at 3 a.m. North Las Vegas police took over the investigation.
At the scene, police lit flares and blocked off the area around a damaged red sedan in the middle of the intersection.
Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard Las Vegas, Nevada