North Las Vegas police investigating early Monday injury crash

Police blocked off a northwest Valley intersection early Monday morning while they investigate an injury crash.

Las Vegas police on Monday, Aug. 27, 2918, blocked off the intersection of Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard while they investigated an injury crash. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said no fatal or life-threatening injuries were reported.

Metro officers were the first to respond to the call, but at 3 a.m. North Las Vegas police took over the investigation.

At the scene, police lit flares and blocked off the area around a damaged red sedan in the middle of the intersection.

Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard Las Vegas, Nevada