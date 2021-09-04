82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

North Las Vegas woman killed in central valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 7:25 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2021 - 10:34 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman died Friday night after police said she crashed through a brick wall in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:31 p.m. to North Martin Luther King and West Lake Mead boulevards after a report of an injury crash.

Investigators believe 49-year-old woman driving a 2007 Infinity G35 veered off the road and struck a brick wall at 1920 Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, a North Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

The woman’s death is not being considered a traffic related fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office determines her cause and manner of death, police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
2
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
3
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
4
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
5
Raiders to sign running back to replace Jalen Richard
Raiders to sign running back to replace Jalen Richard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST