North Las Vegas woman killed in central valley crash

A woman died Friday night after police said she crashed through a brick wall in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called at 6:31 p.m. to North Martin Luther King and West Lake Mead boulevards after a report of an injury crash.

Investigators believe 49-year-old woman driving a 2007 Infinity G35 veered off the road and struck a brick wall at 1920 Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, a North Las Vegas resident, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

The woman’s death is not being considered a traffic related fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office determines her cause and manner of death, police said.

