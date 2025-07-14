North Rim has been a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts in Las Vegas

Although the wildfires in the the Grand Canyon’s North Rim are hundreds of miles away, the devastation will affect the many people who travel to the spot from Las Vegas.

Visitors relax at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz. (Michael Quinn/National Park Service via AP)

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

This photo shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

Although the wildfires at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim are hundreds of miles away, the devastation will affect the many people who travel to the spot from Las Vegas.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by a wildfire, park Superintendent Ed Keable told park residents, staff and others in a meeting Sunday morning.

The North Rim is closed for the rest of the season.

Grand Canyon North Rim is far less popular than the South Rim, with only about 10 percent of the volume. But its close proximity to Las Vegas and lower crowd levels have made it a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts from Southern Nevada.

It is about 265 miles from Las Vegas and around a four-and-a-half hour drive. The North Rim is also known for cooler temperatures than the South Rim.

In addition to the lodge, the North Rim has viewpoints such as Point Imperial, Cape Royal, Bright Angel Point and Dragon Corridor.

The North Rim also can help make an easy trip to Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, both also popular short trips from Las Vegas. If the drive is too long, some air tour companies fly visitors from Las Vegas to the North Rim.

When reached Sunday, a representative from Canyon Tours, which offers flights over the North Rim, said the company had yet to feel any effects.

