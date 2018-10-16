Northbound US 95 near Charleston reopens after crash

An injury crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle Tuesday morning shut down part of on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Charleston Boulevard exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The blocked lanes have been reopened.36.160246, -115.09167
An injury crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle Tuesday morning shut down part of on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Charleston Boulevard exit.
An injury crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle Tuesday morning shut down part of on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Charleston Boulevard exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The blocked lanes have been reopened.36.160246, -115.09167
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like