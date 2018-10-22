Northwest condo fire contained to unit’s bedroom

Firefighters had to break into a northwest valley condo Sunday night after a fire started near a bedroom window.

Firefighters clean up after a condo fire Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters had to break into a northwest valley condo Sunday night after a fire started near a bedroom window.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire at the two-story condo unit on Coral Rock Drive, near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

When firefighters arrived at the condo complex just after 9 p.m., they found smoke and flames showing from an upstairs window, Szymanski said. No one was home, so they had to force their way inside.

After crews discovered the fire in a bay window, they had it under control within a few minutes. Szymanski said the fire was contained to a bedroom but the rest of the condo was damaged by smoke.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage. Firefighters were unable contact an owner or residents Sunday night to determine if anyone was displaced.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Coral Rock Drive near Alexander Road