Northwest Las Vegas house fire causes $300K in damage

Two people and two dogs were in the home, but all made it out before the fire spread.

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters extinguished a house fire in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.

Crews got to the scene just after 12:20 p.m. on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road, south of West Ann Road, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. He said firefighters were having trouble getting enough water to the scene and were “having to pull a lot of lines.”

The fire had been extinguished as of about 2:50 p.m., according to a Las Vegas Fire Department tweet. The cause of the blaze was a stove fire in the kitchen.

Two people and two dogs were in the home, but all made it out before the fire spread. No injuries were reported, a tweet said.

The house has been gutted and the damage from the fire is estimated at $300,000.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-282-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.