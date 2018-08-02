Northwest sushi restaurant fire put out by sprinkler system

Sushi Bomb (Google)

An emergency sprinkler system saved a west valley sushi restaurant early Thursday morning when a fryer caught fire after business hours.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was notified just before 3 a.m. by the alarm system at Sushi Bomb, 10470 W. Cheyenne Ave., near the 215 Beltway, according to LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The restaurant’s sprinkler system extinguished the fryer fire before crews arrived at the scene, he said. All firefighters needed to do was clear out the smoke and water. Damage to the restaurant was minimal, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

