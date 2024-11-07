Las Vegas orchard prepares to host Christmas tree sale

Las Vegas puts more muscle behind camping ban that affects homeless people

Gilcrease Orchard director Mark Ruben takes Elaine Wynn Elementary second-graders on a covered-wagon tour around the orchard, located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013. (Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A northwest valley orchard is hosting a Christmas tree sale at the end of the month.

Gilcrease Orchard, located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is selling Christmas trees on Nov. 29 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The orchard said in an Instagram post that it is charging $12 per foot for trees up to 10 feet, and $15 per foot for trees taller than 10 feet.

Pancakes, bacon and scrambled eggs with apple cider syrup will also be served to guests buying trees, the orchard said.