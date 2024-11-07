Las Vegas orchard prepares to host Christmas tree sale
A northwest valley orchard is hosting a Christmas tree sale.
A northwest valley orchard is hosting a Christmas tree sale at the end of the month.
Gilcrease Orchard, located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is selling Christmas trees on Nov. 29 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The orchard said in an Instagram post that it is charging $12 per foot for trees up to 10 feet, and $15 per foot for trees taller than 10 feet.
Pancakes, bacon and scrambled eggs with apple cider syrup will also be served to guests buying trees, the orchard said.