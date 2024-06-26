104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Not a bird, or a plane: Las Vegas to see 2 rockets in the sky this week

Falcon 9 is visible from Las Vegas on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Courtesy)
Falcon 9 is visible from Las Vegas on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Courtesy)
More Stories
The cast of "X Rocks" is shown in rehearsal at T-Mobile Arena prior to the opening of the Metal ...
After a (long) COVID break, this show is returning to the Strip
Brian O'Neal, assistant fire chief of the Clark County Fire Department, speaks as Justin Jones, ...
As monsoon season looms, here’s what to expect in Las Vegas
A new report says more than half of Las Vegas renters can’t afford the apartments where they ...
Home prices at record highs, Las Vegas rents rising, reports say
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop ic ...
‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 5:17 pm
 

You may see a rocket flying over Las Vegas on Wednesday — but it’s not from SpaceX.

Firefly Aerospace, a space transportation company, is expected to launch its Alpha Flight 5 mission in partnership with NASA on Wednesday at 9 p.m., the company announced Friday.

The rocket, also known as Noise of Summer, is launching from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, which is also used by SpaceX.

Noise of Summer will deploy research equipment from eight organizations across the country as part of NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative, which aims to help universities and nonprofits have low-cost access to space.

Some of the technology being launched includes an inflatable antenna for high-speed communication from the University of Arizona and a line of spacecraft being launched into orbit from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Firefly CEO Bill Weber said the company has been working to make the metric-ton rocket able to quickly launch technology into space.

“We’re proud to support this NASA mission that will not only prove out the capabilities of Alpha as a repeatable, reliable launch vehicle, but also advance our mission of making space for everyone by supporting some incredible student-led CubeSat initiatives.”

On Friday, SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg base around 8 p.m., according to the National Reconnaissance Office. The company also launched Falcon 9 out of California on Sunday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Boy in critical condition after being struck by Polaris Slingshot
recommend 2
2-year-old drowns in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
What to do if you find a lost tortoise
recommend 4
Puppies rescued from hot Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering, shelter says
recommend 5
Puppies rescued from bucket left on Las Vegas sidewalk
recommend 6
Haze from California wildfire clouds Las Vegas Valley