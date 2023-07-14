97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Updated July 14, 2023 - 9:57 pm
Back-to-back lottery drawings will offer more than $1.4 billion in potential jackpots, accordin ...
Back-to-back lottery drawings will offer more than $1.4 billion in potential jackpots, according to Mega Millions and Powerball officials. People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm, Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

There were no winners in the first of two lottery jackpots totalling $1.4 billion this weekend.

The numbers drawn Friday for the $560 million Mega Millions (estimated cash value of $281.1 million) jackpot were 10-24-48-51-66 with a Mega Millions ball of 15. There were no winners.

The next drawing on Tuesday will be worth $640 million ($328.0 million cash value).

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is no less than $875 million (estimated cash value of $441.9 million), making it the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 23-25-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20.

The Tuesday Mega Millions numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega Millions ball of 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the respective websites.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
2
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
3
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
4
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
5
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bruce L. Woodbury (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas sites and the people they’re named for
By / RJ

The highway circumventing Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas is often referred to as the 215 Beltway. It’s proper title, the Bruce Woodbury Beltway, is named for the longest serving Clark County commissioner.

More stories
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino