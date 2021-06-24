95°F
NRA official, gun rights activist duped into fake graduation ceremony

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
National Rifle Association President David Keene, left, announces the NRA's endorsement of Sen. ...
National Rifle Association President David Keene, left, announces the NRA's endorsement of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., at The Gun Store in Las Vegas, Oct. 12, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A former National Rifle Association president and an author and gun rights activist were invited to give graduation speeches in Las Vegas earlier this month at what turned out to be a fictitious school.

David Keene, who is a current NRA board member, and author John Lott are shown in YouTube videos giving those speeches in front of a field of empty white chairs.

They were told the graduating class was from James Madison Academy, which doesn’t exist.

A Buzzfeed story published Wednesday details how an organization pulled off the stunt.

That organization, Change the Ref, was founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

They held the fake high school graduation for what they call “The Lost Class” of students.

The white chairs represented the estimated 3,044 kids who should have graduated high school this year but were killed by gun violence, according to the Buzzfeed article.

Caution: The following videos contained snippets of 911 calls and sounds of gunfire.

