Numbers drawn for $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Lottery drawings Friday and Saturday will be worth more than $1.4 billion total. The odds of winning are pretty much next to nothing.
The first of two jackpots totalling $1.4 billion have been drawn.
The numbers drawn Friday evening for the $560 million Mega Millions (estimated cash value of $281.1 million) jackpot were 10-24-48-51-66 with a Mega Millions ball of 15.
It should take about another hour to determine if there is a winner someplace in the country.
Saturday’s Powerball drawing is no less than $875 million (estimated cash value of $441.9 million), making it the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.
The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 23-25-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20.
The Tuesday Mega Millions numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega Millions ball of 5.
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.
The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.
Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the respective websites.
Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
9. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket from Washington state)
10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)