Nutcracker Extravaganza entertains children in Las Vegas
On Friday, the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas hosted the eighth annual Nutcracker Extravaganza featuring special appearances by the Nutcracker and costumes from Clara’s Closet.
On Friday, the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas hosted the eighth annual Nutcracker Extravaganza featuring special appearances by the Nutcracker and costumes from Clara’s Closet.
The Nevada Ballet Theater entertained guests with a Nutcracker performance.