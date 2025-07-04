NV Energy announces power restored in Las Vegas
Residents of Las Vegas Valley had full power restoration Friday morning.
Power has been fully restored for Las Vegas residents, but the 1.5-mile stretch of East Tropicana remains closed.
NV Energy announced on X at 9:30 a.m. Friday that all power line and grid repairs had been completed.
Many residents of the Las Vegas Valley first lost power on Tuesday after a windstorm when 70 mph winds snapped trees, damaged power lines and blocked roads. Seventy poles were replaced, NV Energy said in a news release.
Thirty thousand customers were without power during the peak of the outage, NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said.
According to Friday’s update, NV Energy responded to more than 250 outages. Thirty crews of four to five employees restored power throughout the valley.
Clark County opened an emergency shelter at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall because of the power outages. On Thursday night, 37 people, two dogs and one cat stayed at the shelter.
Clark County public information officer Jennifer Cooper announced in a press release Friday morning that the shelter and cooling sites will be ending operations.
Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.