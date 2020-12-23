NV Energy gives $2K grant to domestic violence nonprofit

The NV Energy Foundation’s grant will provide online training for advocates to help domestic violence survivors find safe and affordable housing.

The NV Energy Foundation gave a $2,000 grant to a Nevada nonprofit to provide online training for advocates to help domestic violence survivors find safe and affordable housing.

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence advocates will be trained on accessing rental assistance programs, budgeting, credit management, navigating public housing authorities and accessing affordable home mortgages, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

“We want to get survivors in a safe and stable environment and thrive in the communities they live in,” said Katie Nannini, NV Energy community relations manager. “Supporting the coalition’s efforts in advocacy and education with their clients was important to us.”

Last year, there were 938 unmet shelter requests for survivors, according to a 2019 domestic violence report on the coalition’s website. As of September, the coalition tracked 514 unmet shelter requests in Nevada, according to administrative director Amanda Bullard.

“People can only use benefits from state programs like SNAP for so many years; people eventually run out of those benefits,” Bullard said. “We need to bridge the gap in between survivors having benefits and survivors having the control to create something that is secure for themselves.”

Bullard said they’ve seen an increase in traffic to the coalition’s website and ‘find help’ page.

“People are stuck at home with their abusers right now,” Bullard said. “They’re looking for help and places to stay, but there isn’t enough room in shelters to house these survivors.”

