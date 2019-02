NV Energy (Facebook)

Areas where power outage is occurring in Las Vegas, Feb. 12, 2019. (UnitedStateszipcodes.org)

Power has been restored after more than 14,500 customers in central Las Vegas were without electricity Tuesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The widespread outages in both areas were due to “damage to NV Energy Equipment,” according to the utility company.

About 1:30 p.m., there were 487 reported outages in ZIP code 89102 and 289 in ZIP code 89146. Power was restored by 4 p.m.

