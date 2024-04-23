NV Energy’s tortoise Wattson emerges for the spring; Mojave Max MIA

The NV Energy tortoise mascot Wattson emerged last week from his burrow at the company’s headquaters. But famed Las Vegas tortoise Mojave Max still isn’t out yet.

NV Energy’s tortoise mascot Wattson emerged last week from his burrow, but famed Las Vegas tortoise mascot Mojave Max is still missing in action.

Wattson is one of several tortoise mascots across the state of Nevada who serve as shelled ambassadors for various organizations. Desert tortoises spend several months of the year brumating (hibernating for reptiles) and come out some time between March and May when the weather is warm enough for them to be outdoors.

Wattson emerged from his burrow in his fully enclosed habitat at NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 8:37 a.m. Wattson typically emerges in March, according to his caregiver Paul Aguirre, making this appearance unusually late.

Aguirre said in an interview last month that Wattson seems to decide when he wants to come out based on how much direct sunlight he gets in his enclosure on the bottom floor of the four-story headquaters building, but “there’s no way of really knowing” when he will come out.

Mojave Max, mascot of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program and center of an emergence contest for local schoolchildren, was still in his burrow as of Tuesday afternoon.

If Max fails to emerge from his desert bunker by Wednesday, April 24, at 3:40 p.m., he will, for the second year in a row, beat his all-time record for latest emergence in the contest’s 24-year history.

Max has been spotted moving closer to the entrance of his burrow to “get a better sense of the weather,” but still has not left it this year, according to his Instagram.

The prizes of the contest, a class pizza party and a field trip to the Springs Preserve, are still up for grabs.

