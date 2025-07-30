99°F
NYC gunman left 2nd suicide note in Las Vegas home, sources say

A house on Sunset Beach Lane was identified in public records as the home of New York City mass shooter Shane Tamura. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A house on Sunset Beach Lane was identified in public records as the home of New York City mass shooter Shane Tamura. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This undated image provided by Las Vegas Dept. of Motor Vehicles shows Shane Tamura. (Las Vegas Dept. Motor Vehicles via AP)
This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo)
This is a screen grab of Granada Hills football player Shane Tamura being nterviewed after a game on Sept. 18, 2015. (Southern California News Group)
Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
July 30, 2025 - 11:04 am
 

NEW YORK — Shane Tamura, the gunman who killed an NYPD officer and three civilians before taking his own life inside a Midtown Manhattan Park Avenue skyscraper, left a second suicide note behind in his Las Vegas home, police sources said Wednesday.

The newly discovered note is similar to the three-page suicide screed found folded up in Tamura’s wallet after he killed himself and is also focused on CTE, a brain injury Tamura believed he had and blamed the NFL for, a police source said.

Toting an M-4 assault-style rifle with a scope and a barrel flashlight attached, Tamura walked into the lobby of 345 Park Ave. about 6:30 p.m. Monday and opened fire, first killing Officer Didarul Islam, who was in his NYPD uniform working a paid security detail authorized by the department.

The gunman shot three civilians in the lobby, killing two and badly wounding the other, before taking the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he killed one more person before taking his own life.

In the suicide note found in his wallet, Tamura blamed the NFL for his CTE, although the NYPD determined there was no nexus between the high school football player and the NFL.

Police believe he was targeting the NFL headquarters on four lower floors of the building but took the wrong elevator bank.

“You can’t go against the NFL,” he wrote in the note found in his wallet, police said. “They’ll squash you.”

“CTE. Study my brain please,” Tamura added. “The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us.”

A team of NYPD detectives were sent to Las Vegas to search Tamura’s home and interview his friends and associates, NYPD Chief of Department John Chell told Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” Wednesday.

“We will look at his phones and computer. We will talk to his family,” Chell said. “We have to go to all of this, because it gives us the best info to prevent it next time.”

“This investigation is far from over,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of work.”

