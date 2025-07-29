NYC shooter, a Las Vegas man, had history of mental health issues, officials say

Authorities said Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, had a documented mental health condition.

The residence of Shane Tamura, identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting at a Manhattan office building in New York City and who was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound is seen on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

The residence of Shane Tamura, identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting at a Manhattan office building in New York City and who was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound is seen on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

A house at 2501 Sunset Beach Lane is seen Monday, July 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gunman accused of fatally shooting four people in a Manhattan office building Monday before taking his own life was identified as a Las Vegas resident.

The shooter was identified as Shane Devon Tamura, 27, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. In a press conference at New York Presbyterian on Monday night, Tisch said he was from Las Vegas, and that local authorities said he had a history of mental health issues.

Tamura is suspected of shooting five people, four of whom died. One of the victims was an NYPD officer, officials said.

Tamura was in Las Vegas as recently as March, a source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tisch said his BMW, which was registered in Nevada, was seen in Colorado on Saturday and in New Jersey on Monday.

A Nevada private investigators license that was issued in December 2019 and expired in December 2024 belongs to a Shane Devon Tamura, according to a document obtained by the Review-Journal.

Voter registration records indicate he was a nonpartisan voter in Clark County.

Police block residence

Several Metropolitan Police Department cars entered a gated neighborhood near Desert Shores, where the suspect’s address is listed on public records, on Monday evening. They created a partial blockade and admitted residents.

Metro Lt. Braden Schrag said no information would immediately be provided on the response.

A white truck with the words “Desert Shores Patrol” also entered a gate along Breakwater Drive. The area was mostly quiet Monday evening except for a few residences driving in through the gates and members of the press.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X. Review-Journal reporters Katelyn Newburg, Finnegan Belleau and Isaiah Steinberg contributed to this report.