NYC shooter was previously arrested at Las Vegas casino

A Las Vegas man who killed four people in Manhattan on Monday had been arrested at Red Rock Resort two years earlier.

First responders gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a New York police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

A house on Sunset Beach Lane was identified in public records as the home of New York City mass shooter Shane Tamura. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shane Tamura was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the Summerlin hotel and casino, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report obtained Tuesday.

A police officer was called to the casino at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023, after Tamura refused to leave the property.

Tamura was gambling in the casino when he was approached by security and asked for identification, which he refused to provide, the report stated.

He then tried to collect about $5,000 from the casino cage clerk but refused to show his ID card, the report said. That’s when security called police to request assistance because he refused to leave the casino without the money, the report stated.

The officer who wrote the report noted that Tamura appeared “agitated,” and that he attempted to “grab” a security officer before he was detained.

Tamura was “obstructive” and ignored a Metro sergeant’s commands as he was being detained, the report stated. He was briefly taken to a holding cell before being escorted into the parking lot to a marked patrol vehicle.

“Instead of leaving the property, Shane leaned on the patrol vehicle and threw his ID card on the hood,” the report stated. “Shane was given back his ID and told to leave the property or he will be arrested. Shane still refused to leave the property and asked how he will get his money.”

Police told him to contact the casino to pick up the money the next day, but he continued to refuse to leave the property and was arrested and later booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the report said.

The district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case, court records show.

The arrest report indicated Tamura was born in Los Angeles, but was living near Summerlin.

Authorities said Tamura used a rifle to kill four people, including a New York City police officer, and wound a fifth person at a New York office tower, before taking his own life.

The Monday shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

