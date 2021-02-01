O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas

O.J. Simpson, the NFL great who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife but later spent years in prison after a conviction on armed robbery charges, received his coronavirus vaccine in Las Vegas.

This photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area home on Monday, June 3, 2019. After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation’s most notorious murder cases, Simpson says his life now is fine. (Didier J. Fabien via AP)

WASHINGTON —O.J. Simpson already has been vaccinated in Nevada — and the former NFL running back most famous for his acquittal in during the televised trial over the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, is feeling fine. “No ill effects,” Simpson tweeted Sunday.

While a friend suffered side effects from the Moderna vaccine, Simpson said that after celebrating his “34th 39th birthday,” he qualified for a vaccine under Nevada guidelines. With his daughter’s help and after spending four hours on the phone, Simpson was able to enroll for an inoculation.

At age 73, Simpson is included in groups authorized to get the COVID-19 vaccination first.

In a two-minute video posted on Twitter in which he also discussed the Super Bowl, Simpson said the Pfizer shot had left him feeling fine. As a joke, he lowered his mask, which sported his iconic nickname, “The Juice,” to display his mouth with joke-shop teeth hanging out. “I’m just teasing,” Simpson mugged.

