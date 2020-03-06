O.J. Simpson ready for coronavirus in Las Vegas

The new coronavirus has caused many Nevadans to hit local stores to stock up on supplies, including O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson seen outside a Costco in Las Vegas. (O.J. Simpson/Twitter)

The new coronavirus has caused many Nevadans to hit local stores to stock up on supplies.

Count O.J. Simpson among that crowd.

Simpson posted a photo of himself on Twitter outside a Costco pushing a cart full of toilet paper, bottled water, cups and paper towels.

On Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the first case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada. Washoe County announced a second presumptive case in Nevada.

Shoppers hit local Costco’s hard on Monday clearing out stock of toiler paper, water, hand sanitzer and other provisionals.