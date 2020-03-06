O.J. Simpson ready for coronavirus in Las Vegas
The new coronavirus has caused many Nevadans to hit local stores to stock up on supplies, including O.J. Simpson.
The new coronavirus has caused many Nevadans to hit local stores to stock up on supplies.
Count O.J. Simpson among that crowd.
Coronavirus? Who’s afraid? pic.twitter.com/nNIxVwwGLB
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 6, 2020
Simpson posted a photo of himself on Twitter outside a Costco pushing a cart full of toilet paper, bottled water, cups and paper towels.
On Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced the first case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada. Washoe County announced a second presumptive case in Nevada.
Shoppers hit local Costco’s hard on Monday clearing out stock of toiler paper, water, hand sanitzer and other provisionals.