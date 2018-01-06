O.J. Simpson threatens to sue Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

O.J. Simpson is threatening to sue The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas over an incident at the Strip resort last November.

O.J. Simpson is spotted driving a white sports utility vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal

The front of the Cosmopolitan on Monday Aug. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a letter to The Cosmopolitan that was distributed to media outlets Friday, Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne claims the “casino staff, employees, agents, and other higher-level decision makers or affiliates, including STK Las Vegas and Clique Bar & Lounge, acted with malice and racial prejudice” toward Simpson.

The former NFL star, who is living in Las Vegas, was “drunk and unruly” at the hotel’s Clique bar and then was banned from the property, TMZ reported last year.

LaVergne confirmed the ban in an Associated Press report the next day.

The incident happened about five weeks after Simpson was released from a Northern Nevada prison.

The letter says Simpson could sue for at least $100 million.