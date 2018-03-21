Oakey Boulevard faces weekend closure under I-15 in Las Vegas

Oakey Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beneath Interstate 15 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Construction on I-95. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The weekend-long closure is needed so that crews can demolish a seventh freeway bridge as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange by July 2019, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Illia said the concrete debris will be recycled and reused as fill material within Project Neon, rather than placed in a landfill.

