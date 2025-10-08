Oct. 7 survivor describes his spiritual transformation

An event photographer during the Nova festival in Israel two years ago, Inor Roni Kagno discusses his escape and spiritual side in a Las Vegas presentation.

Inor Roni Kagno, who was photographing the Nova Music Festival in Israel when the Hamas attack happened two years ago, talks about his experience at The Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Event organizer Benjie Cherniak introduces Inor Roni Kagno, not pictured, who was photographing the Nova Music Festival in Israel when the Hamas attack happened two years ago, at The Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For 27-year-old Inor Roni Kagno, Oct. 7, 2023, was the worst day of his life.

He was working as a festival photographer at the Nova music festival in Israel when Hamas terrorists attacked, killing nearly 400 people in what was the start of two years of hostilities that have killed thousands but could be on the verge of coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Kagno was in Las Vegas, telling his story, sharing his philosophy and discussing his art in a gathering of supporters invited to hear his message.

Kagno survived the massacre by evading gunmen and incoming rocket attacks as fleeing festival-goers were caught in a traffic jam while trying to escape the mayhem. One of his festival photographer colleagues was killed; another is suffering the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s really hard to talk about,” Kagno said in an interview.

“The people I saw were bruised and bloodied. People who were caught in the traffic jam were shot or burned alive in their cars,” he said.

Kagno didn’t photograph any of the atrocities he witnessed; he was too busy seeking escape routes and trying to stay alive.

But the tragedy of that day changed him forever.

Prior to photo gigs, Kagno described himself as a traveling adventurer, seeking experiences from jungles in the Amazon to African tribal lands to Buddhist temples. His journey led him to Nova festival experiences where attendees seek spiritual meaning through trance music. He described them as similar to festivals like Woodstock, Coachella and Burning Man where the themes of love and togetherness blend with music and dancing.

Once an atheist, Kagno said he found God on the dance floor.

“It’s the music in the beginning, traditionally,” he said. “People are using that to go in the higher spiritual realms. When you’re dancing, you connect to yourself. We’re even saying that we’re connecting to God. And on these dance floors, in this community, I found my spirituality and my God. And everyone calls God in a different way. Some call it Buddha, some call it the universe, Allah, Karma, whatever you choose. I just wanted to capture it.”

In the end, he said, the spiritual goal is for all faiths to come together through the fundamental moral principle of what is known as “the Golden Rule” — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Kagno said it’s a universal teaching under Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and other faiths.

Asked whether he’s optimistic about hostilities between Israel and Hamas coming to an end through recently announced peace talks generated in part by President Donald Trump, Kagno said he typically avoids politics — although he knows he’ll be perceived as political by the very nature of the topics of his lectures.

After his experience two years ago in Israel, Kagno opted to decompress with travel before deciding to move to Los Angeles and establishing a gallery where he produces art with imagery and Hebrew calligraphy.

He said his appearance in Las Vegas — a place he had never been before Tuesday — was sponsored by angel investor Benjie Cherniak, a gaming industry entrepreneur.

“I understand there is a big Jewish community here and there are a lot of Israelis and Jewish people in that field and they were searching for someone to talk about what’s happened and to kind of connect again on this day,” he said. “For me, it’s an honor to be in service and to talk about my story and about what’s happened.”

