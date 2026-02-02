Off-duty Metro officer involved in 2-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley

61°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2026 - 8:35 am
 

A two-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer is being investigated Monday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Puebla Vista Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metro release.

Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

