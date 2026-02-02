Off-duty Metro officer involved in 2-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley

A two-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer is being investigated Monday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A two-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer is being investigated Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in the area of Puebla Vista Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Puebla Vista Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metro release.

Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

