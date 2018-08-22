Off-road vehicles on city streets topic of Boulder City meeting

The use of off-road vehicles on public streets in Boulder City will be discussed during a public meeting next month, officials said.

(Getty)

The use of off-road vehicles on public streets in Boulder City will be discussed during a public meeting next month, officials said.

Legal issues, liability and community effects will be addressed by city and police officials at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., in Boulder City.

Questions and comments can be sent to city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante at 702-239-9302 or llaplante@bcnv.org.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.