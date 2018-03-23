Local Las Vegas

Officer suffers minor injuries in central Las Vegas foot chase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2018 - 4:46 am
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night after he slipped on wet pavement during a foot chase in the central valley.

Police spotted a person of interest about 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Cameron Street, near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

That person fled on foot when police approached, and one of the officers was hurt when he slipped and fell during the chase. The injuries were minor, McKenzie said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like