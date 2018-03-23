Officer suffers minor injuries in central Las Vegas foot chase

A Metropolitan Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night after he slipped on wet pavement during a foot chase in the central valley.

Police spotted a person of interest about 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Cameron Street, near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

That person fled on foot when police approached, and one of the officers was hurt when he slipped and fell during the chase. The injuries were minor, McKenzie said.

