Local Las Vegas

Officers escort son of comrade killed by COVID to 1st day of school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2021 - 10:20 am
 
In this July 8, 2021, file photo, Noah Swanger, 8, tosses a rose on the gravesite of his father ...
In this July 8, 2021, file photo, Noah Swanger, 8, tosses a rose on the gravesite of his father, Nevada National Guard member and Metro officer Jason Swanger, during a funeral service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
In this July 8, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Rafael Aguilera, right, presents the Am ...
In this July 8, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Rafael Aguilera, right, presents the American flag to Christa Swanger, with her son Noah, 8, at the funeral service for her husband, retired Nevada National Guard member and Metro officer Jason Swanger, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
In this July 8, 2021, Christa Swanger, right, and her son Noah, 8, attend the funeral service f ...
In this July 8, 2021, Christa Swanger, right, and her son Noah, 8, attend the funeral service for her husband, retired Nevada National Guard member and Metro officer Jason Swanger, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Metropolitan Police Department officer Jason Swanger died of COVID-19. (Injured Police Officers ...
Metropolitan Police Department officer Jason Swanger died of COVID-19. (Injured Police Officers Fund)

A month and a half after Metropolitan Police Department officer Jason Swanger died of COVID-19, officers escorted his 9-year-old son to the first day of school.

Officers took Noah Swanger to his first day of fourth grade at Steve Schorr Elementary School on Monday morning, Metro said in a Twitter post. His father, also a Navy veteran and member of the Nevada National Guard, died June 24 from COVID-19.

Video posted by the department showed Noah, wearing a white collared shirt and a tie, hugging officers who greeted him outside his home Monday morning.

“I like that tie,” one officer said.

“You know why he’s wearing a tie?,” a woman said off-camera. “He’s the man of the house now.”

Swanger, 41, joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 2013, according to the Injured Police Officers Fund of Las Vegas. He worked in the south central and Enterprise area commands, and was a field training officer.

He was at least the fourth Metro employee to die of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“Noah wants to be the (sheriff) one day,” Metro said in a Twitter post. “You are family and know we will always be here for you.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

