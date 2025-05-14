Officials discuss resort and housing proposed for Historic Westside

The “Jackson Hotel and Harlem Nights Casino,” and the 336-unit “Westside Residence” housing tower were discussed at Tuesday’s Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

This is a rendering of the proposed Westside Residences and Harlem Nights Casino. (Courtesy)

A resort and housing project proposed for the Historic Westside was slated for discussion at Tuesday night’s Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

Plans have changed twice since the development was first pitched to the city in 2023.

Initially, the project was solely going to be known as “Harlem Nights,” a 60-story resort-casino, which faced pushback from community members who cited height and incompatibility with the historic neighborhood.

Up for discussion Tuesday are a significantly shrunk down “Jackson Hotel and Harlem Nights Casino,” and a 336-unit, multi-family housing tower named “Westside Residence.”

While city staff has recommended denial of land-use entitlements for the two towers, project manager Breanna Lucier said developer Shlomo Meiri is optimistic that planning commissioners will vote positively on both items.

“We are hoping for approval with conditions tonight,” Lucier told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The proposed towers would be no taller than 22 stories, she added. Las Vegas would need to waive the current zoning height limit of seven stories, according to a staff report.

In the extensive report, city staff listed a plethora of conditions the developer must meet should the proposal move forward.

They include obtaining permission from the Federal Aviation Administration for “airspace determination” and submitting a report with the city’s Fire Department to comply with “high-rise provisions.”

The developer has met with neighborhood residents. Lucier described an April meeting as fruitful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

