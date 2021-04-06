79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Officials ID both drivers killed in head-on, wrong-way Summerlin crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 8:56 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two drivers killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway early Saturday in Summerlin were named Monday.

They were Jacob Wehrung, 30, and Ammiel Sera-Josef, 37, both of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the Beltway near the Far Hills Avenue exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Before impact, Wehrung was driving a white 2006 Volkswagen Passat the wrong way — southbound in the northbound fast lane, according to Highway Patrol.

At the same time, Sera-Josef was driving northbound on the Beltway in a silver 2011 Scion XB.

Wehrung’s sedan struck Sera-Josef’s car head-on, Highway Patrol said. Both men died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which marked the 19th fatal crash that Highway Patrol has investigated in Southern Nevada so far this year, resulting in 25 fatalities.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
2
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
3
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
4
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
5
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walmart Supercenter at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Arson suspected in Walmart Supercenter fire
By / RJ

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators say.

 
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
RJ

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.