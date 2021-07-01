Officials kick off monsoon season with warnings about dangers

The Regional Flood Control District held an event Thursday to highlight the dangers of monsoon season, which typically begins in July, and provide safety tips.

An inflow structure is seen a the Pittman North Detention Basin in Henderson on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In spite of decades of flood control improvements across Clark County, flash floods will always be dangerous and should never be taken lightly, officials said Thursday.

The Regional Flood Control District delivered that message at a news conference to highlight the dangers of monsoon season and provide tips for safety. The event was held at the bottom of a district detention basin, where officials called on the public to stay vigilant and never try to challenge a flash flood.

A recent poll of Las Vegas Valley residents showed that 60 percent of drivers aged 16 to 24 drive into flood roads, district officials reported.

“It does not matter how shallow that water is,” said Todd Lericos, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “Please do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. It’s not worth it and only takes a couple inches of water to move your vehicle downstream.”

Steve Parrish, the district’s chief engineer and general manager, said the valley’s flood control system has made significant strides since its inception in 1991 and continues to improve.

The district has completed 667 miles of flood channels and 102 detention basins, and its master plan for flood control is about 75 percent complete. An additional 25 to 30 years of work is needed, Parrish said.

“There are areas in Clark County that don’t have the benefit of having a flood control facility protecting them, so it’s important to stay safe and remember there are issues during storm events,” he said.

Parrish said monsoon season typically begins in July and lasts through September.

Flood Safety Tips

Officials provided the following tips for staying safe during flash floods:

— Do not attempt to drive through a flooded street.

— If caught driving in a storm, pull over to a location higher than the street and wait out the storm.

— Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flash floods.

— Stay out of standing water.

— Do not park or camp your vehicle near washes or channels.

— Listen to the radio or television, or check out social media for additional information.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mathewjmiranda on Twitter.