Officials share update on massive downtown fire

Las Vegas Fire Department officials briefed members of the news media Tuesday on a massive fire that broke out Sunday in the downtown area.

The remains of an overnight house fire at 3332 Crystal Tower Street that displaced 11 people on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters investigate a fire Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, around 200 Tower Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department officials briefed members of the news media Tuesday on a massive fire that broke out Sunday in the downtown area.

The fire started in a building under construction at the Urban Lofts Townhomes at 200 Tower St., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department Deputy Chief Ashanti Gray said Monday. Officials said is the largest blaze in the city in the past 25 years.

About 100 residents in nearby occupied homes were evacuated, and the blaze affected at least 10 buildings and torched dozens of cars.

The only reported injury involved minor smoke inhalation, the Fire Department has said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.