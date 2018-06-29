Officials targeting illegal fireworks in Las Vegas Valley

Fire, police and elected officials announced an enforcement initiative targeting those who buy and use illegal fireworks.

Authorities are cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day festivities.

Fire, police and elected officials announced an enforcement initiative targeting those who buy and use illegal fireworks. The initiative, “You Light It, We Write It,” comes a year after an abundance of calls to police and fire departments disrupted phone services, preventing many nonemergency calls from being answered, according to a Clark County release.

Officials urged the public to report illegal fireworks through a website, ISpyFireworks.com, rather than call 911 or 311. Three-person teams will respond to enforce codes and issue citations, the release said. Such reports will also help authorities gather data to help future enforcement.

“We don’t expect to cite everyone but we believe it will make a dent in the problem,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “The use of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday has gotten out of hand.”

Use of “safe and sane” fireworks is allowed from Thursday through July 4. Legal fireworks include sparklers and fireworks that ignite in a small, circular area on the ground and don’t explode in the air, the release said. However, not all “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed: only those sold by TNT and Phantom are permitted, the release noted.

Illegal fireworks include sky rockets and Roman candles. Offenders face $1,000 citations and fireworks disposal fees, the county warned.

No fireworks of any kind are permitted at Red Rock National Conservation Area, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Mount Charleston or other public lands, the release said. All fireworks use is outlawed after July 4.

Fireworks also can cause stress for seniors, veterans, pets and those still recovering from the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip, Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani said.

“We hope our enforcement efforts get the message across to those who use and abuse illegal fireworks that we are fed up,” she said in a statement.

Officials recommended people keep water nearby in case of a fire, be a good neighbor to those sensitive to loud noises, supervise children and pets and use fireworks on a flat, hard surface like a parking lot.

