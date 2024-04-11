OJ on trial in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Infamously acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the NFL legend found himself in another trial after an incident at Palace Station.
O.J. Simpson, who died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 76, might be remembered most for his acquittal of the 1994 murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
But in a Las Vegas courtroom in 2008, Simpson did not find as understanding of a jury, sentenced to between nine and 33 years for the kidnapping and armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at Palace Station.
There was some chatter that the Las Vegas jury was looking to get payback to the former NFL star, but District Judge Jackie Glass said that was not the case during the sentencing.
“I’m not here to try and cause any retribution or any payback for anything else,” the judge told the packed courtroom before announcing her decision. “I want that to be perfectly clear to everyone.”
Simpson ended up serving the nine years, being released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada on Oct. 1, 2017.
He was released from parole after the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted a hearing on Nov. 30, 2021, and a decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6.