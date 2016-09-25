Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan spoke at Hillary campaign event Glass Breakers Summit

Olympian figure skater and keynote speaker Michelle Kwan shared Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s plan to address gender equality Saturday during the Glass Breakers Summit, organized by the Hillary for Nevada campaign.

More than 150 Nevada women gathered Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas for the Glass Breakers Summit organized by the Hillary for Nevada campaign.

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, the summit’s keynote speaker, shared Clinton’s plan to address gender equality, according to information provided by the campaign.

“Hillary Clinton has always fought for gender equality, and she’s definitely not backing down now,” Kwan said at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus. “As President, she will do all she can to give all women and girls a shot at competing on the same level as men and to shatter glass ceilings. Her plans not only include fighting for equal pay, but also to lift up American families with affordable health care and quality education.”

In contrast, Kwan said, Republican nominee Donald Trump has undermined women throughout his career and the campaign.

Nevada women have lost more than $2.4 billion in earnings each year due to the wage gap, said Hillary for Nevada Deputy State Director Michelle White. “This week, inspired by local and national glass-breaking women, our campaign has mobilized hundreds of Nevadans to reach out to voters in support of Hillary Clinton and Democrats up and down the ticket.”