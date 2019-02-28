MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

On Pioneer Trail, a chance to show Las Vegas’ Historic Westside

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2019 - 7:58 pm
 

The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown.

It’s a multi-agency project adopted in 2002 to underscore the rich, early beginnings of Las Vegas spanning the period of its earliest settlers to the 1950s — “a vision of the West Las Vegas community” to celebrate its culture and heritage, the trail’s brochure says.

Beyond the early produce farm and the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, the Woodlawn Cemetery and the Las Vegas Paiute Colony, many of the Pioneer Trail’s points of interest sit squarely in the Historic Westside, the pulse of the city’s African-American community. It has struggled with economic development for decades.

“A lot of people, when they think of the black neighborhood, they think of degradation, stuff falling down, homeless people,” said Katherine Duncan, president of the Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce and also a resident of the Historic Westside.

The Pioneer Trail, she said, is one available avenue by which to educate outsiders, not only on the city’s broader past but also on the neighborhood’s storied history to transform assumptions.

“There’s a lot to be proud about here,” Duncan said during a recent tour. “But if you don’t know what you’re looking at, then you can come and form all kinds of opinions.”

On a stretch of Jackson Avenue are vacant lots and tattered structures. But the thoroughfare was once the hub of the Historic Westside’s commercial district in the 1940s and 1950s. A row of nightclubs attracted elite entertainers including Sammy Davis Jr. and Nat King Cole.

And few original buildings remain of the McWilliams Townsite, yet the site, built in 1905, was the city’s first business and residential development.

While those sites require imagination, others are easily visible.

One is the still-vibrant St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, built in 1940 as Las Vegas’ second-ever Catholic church. The half-timbered Christensen House, which resembles a castle with a tower and rock facing, was built in 1935 by Lucretia Tanner Christensen Stevens, a black woman whose roots trace to pioneers.

The Moody House was the home where Herman Moody, the city’s first black career policeman, was raised. And the Westside School, which has undergone renovations in recent years, was the first grammar school in the Historic Westside and now serves as home to community radio station KCEP.

Harrison’s Guest House, which today offers tours and also maintains a sustainability garden at its 1001 F St. location, acted as a short-stay residence in the 1940s and 1950s for black entertainers, such as Davis Jr., who were barred from renting rooms in the hotels on the Strip where they performed.

“We just want to show a balance,” Duncan said. “Our image has really been tainted because we’re always associated with negative so I want people to see some positive.”

Looking out for one another

The neighborhood has been stricken for years with a stigma raised by belonging to a ZIP code with extreme rates of food insecurity and poverty. But residents in the Historic Westside say the reputation is perpetuated by those who live elsewhere.

“The people outside of here have bought into the idea that this is the lowest of the low,” said Abdul Shabazz, owner of a mobile denture lab business, who suggested the neighborhood had been hampered by a lack of positive information. “If this ZIP code is repackaged, it’d blow out the water.”

Ora Bland, 85, arrived before 1955 with her husband, who went to work for the government’s atomic testing program. She has resided in the same house ever since, which now is a short walk from the Interstate 15 underpass at F Street, where homeless congregate in the tunnel, a convenient resting spot located near social services.

Bland, however, said they mostly do not bother her. But if they did, she would have backup.

“In this particular neighborhood, right here,” she said, “everybody looks out for each other.”

Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, who lives in the area’s Bonanza Village, said residents “have a level of pride” and, like others, he noted he intentionally chose to build a life there.

Continuing revitalization

The Pioneer Trail, he added, was merely one portion of an ongoing revitalization in the historic area that will include welcoming signs and also a marquee at the Westside School.

Duncan said the plan is to add street markings to indicate the map toward each site and to increase the number of sites in the future. Particularly, she eyed Berkley Square, a nationally recognized historical neighborhood constructed in 1955 as the first subdivision for blacks in the state.

It was designed by famed black architect Paul Revere Williams, and Duncan points to that neighborhood and others such as Bonanza Village as signs of plenty of desirable living in the Historic Westside.

There was a period, however, when Berkley Square was on the decline, according to Ruth D’Hondt, a longtime resident and former president of the now-defunct neighborhood association.

Powered by resident volunteers and a city partnership, Berkley Square turned around, she said. But D’Hondt, 77, worried that interest in historical significance — the same curiosity that Duncan believes can be a conduit to showcase the Historic Westside — may be waning in the neighborhood at large among new generations of families.

The neighborhood group she led from 2006 until two years ago is without a clear successor, and many involved either passed away or became too old to participate, she said, leaving her to suggest that “someone must carry (the torch), or it will die.”

For those like her, Duncan and others, lacking enthusiasm for the area’s past is an unfamiliar concept.

“Every city has a history,” Duncan said later in the tour. “Why don’t we tell ours?”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Local
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on the Moulin Rouge and a segregated Vegas
Former employees of the Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Nevada, talk about what it was like in the brief six months the casino was open. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Home prices rose in every ZIP code in the Las Vegas Valley in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to SalesTraq. Prices grew fastest in older, more centrally located areas. But prices were highest in the suburbs. The top three ZIP codes for price growth were 89119 (29.8%), 89146 (25%) and 89030 (24.6%). The top three ZIP codes for median sales prices were 89138 ($464,500), 89135 ($420,500) and 89052 ($370,000).
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keeping warm at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard
With help from the city of Las Vegas, a Salvation Army shelter stays open during the day Thursday and Friday, offering a safe place for the homeless to find respite from freezing temperatures and snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sloppy, Slushy Road Conditions Lead to Slow Traffic
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Jones are near Russell as conditions worsened Thursday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow closes Red Rock Canyon, residents enjoy rare snowfall
The greater Las Vegas area was hit with snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019. This video shows the areas surrounding Red Rock Canyon and the Summerlin community. Video by: Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas kids attend school in the snow
Las Vegas children attend school during a rare snowstorm on Feb. 21, 2019. Staton Elementary School and other CCSD schools remained open. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People enjoying the snow in Summerlin
Fox Hill Park in Summerlin was busy Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, with people enjoying the rare snow that fell overnight. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP advises motorists to take caution during Las Vegas snowstorm
NHP advised motorists to take caution during the snowstorm in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Timelapse of snow at Red Rock Canyon
More than 7 inches of snow fell in the western areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including Red Rock Canyon, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls at Fremont Street Experince in Las Vegas
Snow falls at the Fremont Street Experience early Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Summerlin
Snow in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Snow At Red Rock Casino
Early morning snow in Summerlin on Thursday, feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas sees heavy snow fall
Drivers on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas faced heavy snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow at Red Rock Casino and Resort.
Snow continues to fall Thursday morning in Summerlin. Heaviest snow west of 215.
Snow soccer in Las Vegas -VIDEO
Players enjoy a game of soccer during a snowstorm in the Anthem area east of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls Wednesday evening in Las Vegas
Heavy snow began falling Wednesday evening in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas valley. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Snow falls on the Las Vegas Strip
Snow falls outside the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip as the Golden Knights play the Boston Bruins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow near Deer Springs and Buffalo
Snow near Deer Springs Way and Buffalo Drive in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Feb. 20, 2019.(Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino Resort
A winter storm brings snow to Red Rock Casino Resort in Summerlin on Feb. 20, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills (Part 2)
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NDOT prepares for snow and ice from winter storm
The Nevada Department of Transportation gears up to keep roads open when snow and ice hit the Las Vegas valley.
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working cats at St. John the Baptist Church
Parish councilmember John Koutsulis talks about the two cats St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church have adopted as part of a working cats program.
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing