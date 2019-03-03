One dead after early morning crash in central Las Vegas

A 52-year-old North Las Vegas man was killed early Sunday in a crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police announced. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

A 52-year-old North Las Vegas man was killed early Sunday in a crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police announced.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to South Decatur Boulevard, near West Sahara Avenue, where a 2013 Hyundai Tucson had slammed into a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release Sunday morning.

The Hyundai had been traveling south on Decatur when the driver of the Volkswagen made a left turn from northbound Decatur onto westbound Sahara, police wrote in a statement. The Hyundai struck the Volkswagen in the intersection.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, a 52-year-old man from North Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center where he died, the statement said.

The driver and occupants of the Hyundai, two 24-year-old women and a 25-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The driver did not show signs of impairment, police wrote.

The crash marked the 17th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the driver of the Volkswagen after his family has been notified of his death.

