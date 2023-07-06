101°F
Local Las Vegas

One dead after fiery two-vehicle central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 7:49 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. at Rancho Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue, near Sahara Avenue. One of the vehicles caught fire, and a female inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Kommel-Bernstein.

A person in the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was also hospitalized.

Kommel-Bernstein said Rancho was closed between Oakley Boulevard and Sahara.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

