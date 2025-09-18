One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in south Las Vegas

The crash happened just before 8 p.m., police said, in an area east of Somerset Hills Park.

One person is dead following a crash in south Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Metro Lt. Steven Skenandore, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue, east of Somerset Hills Park, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Skenandore said, was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. As of late Wednesday evening, Valley View was shut down from Cactus Avenue to Bella Palermo Way.

