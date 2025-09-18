84°F
One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2025 - 11:03 pm
 

One person is dead following a crash in south Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Metro Lt. Steven Skenandore, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue, east of Somerset Hills Park, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Skenandore said, was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. As of late Wednesday evening, Valley View was shut down from Cactus Avenue to Bella Palermo Way.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

